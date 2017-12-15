Social benefit scheme: Enugu govt. deploys 100 enumerators for registration of adult residents

Ahead of the execution of its social benefit scheme, the Enugu State Government on Friday deployed 100 enumerators for the registration of all adult residents and organisations in the state.

The Chairman of Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Emeka Odo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that each resident would obtain the Enugu State Social Benefit Number (ESBN).

He said that the registration exercise would be decentralised to enable residents and organisations collect their ESBN numbers without hindrance.

Odo also said that registration centres would be opened in all tax collection centres at the headquarters, zones and councils, in addition to specially designed centres.

“The bedrock of any efficient and modern tax administration is enumeration.

“Proper enumeration creates the database on which subsequent assessment, collection and accounting is based,'' he said.

According to him, the ESBN is unique to every individual and organisation and will be used to access and benefit from various programmes and policies of government.

Odo, who said that the registration exercise would be done by the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), would be free-of-charge.

“The scheme's exercise will run across the state to ensure that all adult residents and organisations in Enugu State are registered and given ESBN number,'' he said.

NAN recalls that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was the first to register and was issued with the ESBN number.

“The ESBN is a giant step toward the full tax automation system of the state.

“It is meant to usher in a full blown Integrated Tax Management System where the process of revenue assessment, collection and accounting is automated,” he said. (NAN)