Osun Assembly revokes arrest warrant against Muyiwa Ige

The Osun State House of Assembly has announced the revocation of the arrest warrant against the immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Muyiwa Ige.

Muyiwa is the heir of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, late Chief Bola Ige.

The House of Assembly had issued the arrest warrant against Ige when he allegedly failed to appear before it over an alleged land matter at Ilobu area of the State.

The State Assembly in a released signed the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has however, informed that all issues had been resolved while the earlier warrant of arrest has been revoked.

According to the release, the former Commissioner for Land has appeared before the House and has stated his part on the issue in contention with the state House of Assembly Leadership and Members.

"Sequel to an earlier statement issued on Wednesday,13th December, 2017, on the above subject, the State of Osun Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Najeem Salam wishes to inform the general public that Arc. Olumuyiwa Ige has appeared before the House and has stated his part on the issue in contention with the State of Osun House of Assembly Leadership and Members.

"It is important to clearly state that the former Commissioner for Land, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Olumuyiwa Ige, has cleared the issue with the State House of Assembly." the release reads in part.