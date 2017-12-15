Kylie Jenner, 19, buys fourth California mansion at $12m

Another day, another piece of high-end real estate for reality star, makeup mogul, and Snapchat enthusiast Kylie Jenner. The 19-year-old is now the proud owner of her fourth residence, an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Cape Cod-style mansion in Hidden Hills, California, according to Trulia.

Built in 2015, the home — which clocks in at 13,200 square feet — sits on 1.4 acres and includes plenty of amenities perfectly suited to a gazillionaire teenager and her ever-present squad, including a home theater, a game room, a swimming pool, a spa and massage room, and a giant gourmet kitchen ideal for the star's cooking tutorials frequently posted to her paid app.

During the last 18 months, Kylie — the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — has been upwardly mobile in terms of her big-ticket purchases. In June 2015, the teen bought her first house, a Mediterranean style estate, in Calabasas for $2.7 million before putting it up for sale and upgrading to a $6 million Hidden Hills mansion in April 2016.

In August, Jenner snapped up yet another $4.5 million mansion right next door which she reportedly planned to use as both a workspace for Kylie Cosmetics and a chill pad for her friends.

No word yet on whether the new spot will serve as a full-time residence or simply a staycation home, but you can bet you'll be intimately acquainted with every single inch if you're a Kylie follower on any number of social media platforms.

The listing agents, Marc Shevin and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There was speculation that she recently bought another home in Manhattan.