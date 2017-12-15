The monolingual monuments

The furious furrows of the sea

Waves, as galloping garments

Breed smokes to fuel-feed fires

The band set was set for sunset

On the customary commanders

Over tuning the track turntables

On their supersaturated statuses

The sea sitting in the sad stories

Castrates the crucifying cargoes

Promoting pregnant promotions

From cart caucuses to carcasses

The migrant swings are weeping

Tearing through the wooded sky

The fresh blood as tears acquired

Lubricate the lightning fighter jets