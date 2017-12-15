TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

15 December 2017

Promoting Pregnant Promotions

By Adeola Ikuomola

The monolingual monuments
The furious furrows of the sea
Waves, as galloping garments
Breed smokes to fuel-feed fires

The band set was set for sunset
On the customary commanders
Over tuning the track turntables
On their supersaturated statuses

The sea sitting in the sad stories
Castrates the crucifying cargoes
Promoting pregnant promotions
From cart caucuses to carcasses

The migrant swings are weeping
Tearing through the wooded sky
The fresh blood as tears acquired
Lubricate the lightning fighter jets


