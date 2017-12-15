TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy: Tanker explosion kills six in Cross River

By Ships&Ports

At least six people were on Wednesday night killed in a fuel tanker along the Calabar-Ikom highway, Iwuru, Biase local government area of Cross River State.

Three of the victims were soldiers.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred when the tanker’s brakes failed and the vehicle somersaulted.

He said some soldiers were travelling in opposite direction when the incident occurred and they stopped their vehicle in a bid to rescue the fuel driver and conductor but the tanker exploded and killed three of the soldiers, the driver, his conductor and one other person.

A fourth soldier sustained severe burns and was rushed to the General Hospital in Akamkpa local government area of the state.


