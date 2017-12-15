EFCC Arraigns Man For Possession of Forged Document

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 arraigned one Oluwaseun Michael before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents.

Oluwaseun Michael

The count reads: "That you, Oluwaseun Michael, sometime in 2017 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, had in your possession fraudulent documents titled " USS.TXT", which contains several fraudulent foreign account numbers and names used in defrauding unsuspecting victims with false pretense that those accounts and names belong to you, a representation you knew to be false."The offence is contrary to Section 6, 8(B) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, M. K. Basheer, asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand the suspect in prison custody.

The defence counsel, however, told the court that he had filed an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Consequently, Justice Dada ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

The case was adjourned to Monday, December 18, 2017 for hearing of bail application.

Meanwhile, another suspected fraudster, Okolonta Felix, was also arraigned yesterday before Justice Dada on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, an offence contrary to Section 6, 8( B), 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Okolonta Chukwudi Felix

Count one reads: "That you, Okolonta Chukwudi Felix, sometime in 2017 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court had in your possession fraudulent documents dated 31st August, 2017 and titled "To Whom It May Concern", which contains false pretense that you, certain John Sheldon Jerrgan, have been approved for admission to Journeypure Inc., a representation you knew to be false. "

Another count reads:" That you, Okolonta Chukwudi Felix, sometime in 2017, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court had in your possession fraudulent documents dated 7th September, 2017, and enttled: "EMD receipt Confirmtjom", which contains false pretense that Jason B. Ganzalez and Sara H. Ganzalez purchased a contract worth$1000, a representation which you knew to be false. "

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, M.K.Basheer, asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand the suspect in prison custody.

Counsel to the defendant, however, sought to move an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Having listened to both parties, Justice Dada ordered the defendant to be remanded in Ikoyi prison.

The case was adjourned to December 18, 2017 for hearing of bail application.