EFCC Arraigns one for currency counterfeiting

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today December 14 , 2017 arraigned one Mohammed Rabiu Musa before honourable Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court Kaduna on 8-count charge of currency counterfeiting.

The defendant was arrested by the officers of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC in Kaduna while he was in possession of counterfeit N1000 and N500 notes.

The defendant was subsequently transferred to the commission for further investigation and prosecution..

Forensic analysis of the currencies revealed that they were counterfeit.

Rabiu pleaded not guilty after listening to the eight count charge against him.

Prosecution counsel Musa Isah requested the court for trial date in view of the plea of the defendant.

The case has been adjourned to February 21 , 2018 while the defendant was remanded in prison custody.