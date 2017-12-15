 EFCC Sensitises FAAN on Corruption

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,has called for improved collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, in checking the free movement of criminals and brazen laundering of illicit funds through the nation’s airports.

He made the call on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at a one-day Anti- Corruption Sensitization Programme organized for staff of FAAN by the EFCC, which held at the Pilot Lounge, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, the education and sensitization campaign was designed for employees of public and private institutions, to encourage them have a buy-in into the anti-graft mandate of the EFCC.

“Our presence here today is to bring the message of anti-corruption to the management and staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and other aviation workers”, he said.

The EFCC boss, while commending the FAAN for inaugurating its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), said “the workshop was structured in line with Section 6 of the EFCC Act, which requires the Commission to, in addition to its enforcement responsibilities, take measures to prevent the commission of economic and financial crimes”.

He added that, it is cheaper and better to prevent corruption, than to fight it, while calling on participants to embrace the values of integrity and transparency in the discharge of their duties.

Magu warned that the Commission would not spare anyone involved in corrupt practices and urged all stakeholders to familiarize themselves with the EFCC Act and other relevant laws guiding their duties.

“The Commission is determined more than ever before to rid all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies of all forms of fraudulent activities” he added.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Managing Director, FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, commended the EFCC for driving the sensitization programme towards the aviation sector, and also solicited for more support especially in the crime unit.

“The aviation sector is the right choice in campaigning for the fight against corruption. The EFCC support is what we need. I want you to consider us in the crime unit. We interface with international passengers and by liaising with the EFCC, we can sensitize the airport community, so that we can rid Nigeria of corruption”, Donuma said.

The event featured participants from various agencies including Nigerian Customs Service, NCS; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC; Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS; Nigerian Air Force; Nigerian Navy, as well as officials of NAHCO and SAHCO representing Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited, respectively.