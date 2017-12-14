Court remands man for stealing Infinix phone in Osun

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded a 37-year old man, Saheed Ganiyu in prison custody for allegedly stealing an Infinix phone worth N50,000.

Prosecutor Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused on the 12th of March, 2017 broke into the house of one Adebisi Olalekan and stole his infinix phone with the sum of N5,000.

Abiodun said the accused also damaged the front door worth N50,000 of a Toyota car belonging to one Odebiyi Idowu. The Prosecutor said the accused also stole one flashdrive worth N5,000 from the car.

He added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 390(a), 411(1)(2), 451 and 509 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused who had no legal representative, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

In his ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba remanded him in Ilesa Prison custody and adjourned the case till January 31, 2018.