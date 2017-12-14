Thank You Abacha: Nigeria Lost $50m to Get Back Just One Bit of Your Loot

The SaharaReporters caption "Nigeria To Pay Over $50m To Swiss Government And Lawyers As Cost Of Recovering $321m Abacha Loot" brought one thing to the mind: that once again Nigeria loses even as it tries to recover from past looting.

What is being recovered from Switzerland is a minute fraction of what Abacha stole and then a microscopic fraction of a fraction of what so many cabal have looted and continue to loot till today.

What is quite painful is that we have a president who defended Abacha as not a thief; and who worked for Abacha while people of apparent greater morality like his former deputy, late General Tunde Idiagbon turned down such invitations. Even after death Buhari remains employed in Abacha's defense and publicly prays for and praises the killer thief.

Little wonder we hear of similar scale looting being shielded at the presidency, ministries and NNPC today under Abacha's mentee and dedicated fan.

Proverbs 29:24 says: Whoso is partner with a thief hateth his own soul: he heareth cursing, and bewrayeth it not.

What can we say about the defender of Abacha, Grasscutter Babachir Lawal, $26 billion Baru, $1 million-Borehole-Fashola, Ayodele Oke, Atiku, Obasanjo, Babangida, to mention a few. If the president hateth his own soul, are we not doomed!

There is only one way out for Nigeria. The Cabal Must Go. All of them. Otherwise we remain a nation cursed. For Nigeria to grow the cabal must go and they will.

Dr. Perry Brimah @CabalMustGo