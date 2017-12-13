Okowa Casts N15 Million On Channels TV For Live Transmission

Amidst the cry of nonpayment of November salary for civil servants to be able to celebrate the Christmas, the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has allegedly doled out N15 million tax payers monies to Channels Television to do a live transmission of a two-day Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), in Asaba.

The live transmission which lasted for about three hours, was held Wednesday at the Cenotaph, along High Court road off Okpanam road.

This is coming at a point when Deltans are unable to tune to the state own media (Delta Broadcasting Service and DRTV) over the inability of the state government to install state of the art facilities in both stations.