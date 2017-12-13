Osun House of Assembly issues arrest warrant against late Bola Ige's Son

Osun State House of Assembly on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest against late Chief Bola Ige's son who was also a former commissioner for land, Physical planning and urban development in the state, Hon. Muyiwa Ige.

Ige was alleged to have ignored the assembly's call for questions over a land issue in Ilobu community.

The warrant was signed by the majority leader, Hon. Timothy Owoeye.

However, reacting to the news through a phone call, the commissioner said he didn't receive any invitation from the House of Assembly.

Ige who sounded shocked said that, "I don't know what to say, nobody invited me, I don't know what this is all about. A phone call should have been put across to me. I was in Osogbo till 7pm yesterday. How much would it have taken me to get to Osogbo from Lagos State."