The sea is a fortress of distraction

And the embassy of commotion

The cornerstone of terrorism

Roaring like a bloody lion

Speaking on his locomotive standing

And for his federal characteristics

The sea wobbled and waddled

Like the breached handbags

The sea for the melodious bandwagons

Activated the rare contentious gongs

To deafen the youngest sunlight

Upon the listening moonlight

Abreast the lyrically illuminated utterances

Reasons were born with the salty seasons

Where the pens prevailed with travails

Enumerating member Decembers

The high sea mourned his regional isolation

Like the mountains wooing the rainbows

Bats and owls were returned homesick

On the dark elbow of the sinking sun