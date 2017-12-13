TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Poem | 13 December 2017 21:03 CET

Upon The Listening Moonlight

By Adeola Ikuomola

The sea is a fortress of distraction
And the embassy of commotion
The cornerstone of terrorism
Roaring like a bloody lion

Speaking on his locomotive standing
And for his federal characteristics
The sea wobbled and waddled
Like the breached handbags

The sea for the melodious bandwagons
Activated the rare contentious gongs
To deafen the youngest sunlight
Upon the listening moonlight

Abreast the lyrically illuminated utterances
Reasons were born with the salty seasons
Where the pens prevailed with travails
Enumerating member Decembers

The high sea mourned his regional isolation
Like the mountains wooing the rainbows
Bats and owls were returned homesick
On the dark elbow of the sinking sun


Battles are won primarly in the hearts me men
By: Emmanuel Eban

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists