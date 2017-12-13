Delta Government Takes Bold Step, Approves Award Of Contract For Teachers Professional Development Centre

Two months after the Delta State government approved the construction of the proposed Teachers' Professional Development Centre (TPDC) on October 27, 2017 during its State Executive Council meeting, the state government has gone ahead to approve the award of contract for the construction of Phase I of the Teachers Professional Development Centre at Owa–Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

This was one of the approvals made Tuesday during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Asaba.

In a release issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, after the meeting, revealed that the construction of Asaba–Ase/Abari road, Ndokwa East and Patani Local government areas, using reinforced concrete rigid pavement was also approved.

The state government further approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of Owa-Alero/Idumueseh Road in Ika North East Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Paul Odilile Opili, has being appointed as the Onu of Ebu Kingdom, Oshimili North Local Government Area and His Royal Majesty (HRM), Kenneth Eneriakpoze Onomeregware, was also appointed as the Odio-Ologbo of Erowha Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area were approved respectively.