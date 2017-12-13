Bribery: Judge Hands Off Justice Yunusa's Case

The scheduled arraignment of Justice Mohammed Yunusa, a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja suffered a setback today, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 as the prosecution was informed that the case file had been sent for re-assignment.

Justice Yunusa is to face trial for a 3-count charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice and corruption preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Yunusa Mohammed Nasir, between February and September, 2015 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a public official to wit: a Judge of the Federal High Court attempted to pervert the course of justice by engaging in constant private and confidential telephone communication with Rickey Tarfa SAN, counsel to the applicants in: (1) Suit No. FHC/L/CS/714/2015 between Mr. Adewale Adeniyi v EFCC & 2 Others, (ii) Suit No. FHC/L/CS/7 15/20 1 5 between Rena Prestige Industries Ltd & Anor. v. EFCC & 2 Others, (iii) Suit No. FHC/ L/ C S/ 7 1 6 / 2 0 1 5 between Hair Prestige Manufacturing Nigeria Ltd & 3 Others v EFCC & 2 Others during the period you presided over the said suits as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.”

Another count reads: “That you, Yunusa Mohammed Nasir, on or about the 14th May, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a Judge of the Federal High Court agreed to receive the sum of N1,500,000 (One million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) paid into your UBA Plc Account No. 1005055617 by Esther Agbo, staff of the firm of Rickey Tarfa & Co. in order to afterwards give decisions in favour of the chambers of Rickey Tarfa & Co. in cases handled by the said chambers before you as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi."

The EFCC was informed by a Clerk to the Judge that the case file had been returned for re-assignment.