Attack on Magu's House

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, confirms an attack on the property of the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, which unfortunately resulted in the death of a security official.

The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10pm on December 12, 2017 .

The unidentified men murdered a police sergeant on duty. The incident was the second such attack on the same farmhouse.

While the Commission will not speculate on the motives for the attack or the sponsors, it wishes to state that the EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu will not be deterred in its mission of ridding Nigeria of corruption.