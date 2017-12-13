Personal Hygiene and Vaccination, Important for Healthychildren, Obiano tells Pregnant Mothers

The Governor of Anambra State has told pregnant mothers that adherence to good personal hygiene and regular vaccination is important for the birth of healthy children. The governor who was represented by his wife, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), stated this Tuesday during the flag off of December 2017 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week held at the Nigerian Red Cross premises at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

Governor Obiano told the nursing and expectant mothers that maintaining balanced diet and avoiding practices capable of deterring the growth and proper development of new born babies added to free immunization saves babies from contacting communicable diseases and ensures that Anambra remains polio free.

Said he:

“The primary responsibility of any government is the security and safety of the people and attending to the health needs of ndi Anambra is a very important aspect of safety. We will continue to improve and sustain the enviable status of our health institutions and ensure that pregnant women; mothers and new born are not neglected. That is why this awareness is critical and must be sustained at all levels of our health system especially the primary healthcare system.”

The governor observed that the successes achieved in the state’s health sector is a result of the commitment and collaboration of various partners in the healthcare delivery system who promote good health for the citizenry, stressing that sustenance of the successes is one of the main priorities his government.

He however commended the development partners especially the World Health Organization (WHO) for assisting his administration in achieving its goals and target in the health sector and the Nigerian Red Cross Anambra state for making effective use of the resources available to provide support to those in need in times of emergency, and assuring that their prudence and dedication is noted.

In his remark, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, explained that the Maternal and Child health Week is a very important programme carried out twice a year as part of the maternal and child health survival strategies which helps in improving immunization level in Anambra State. He expressed delight that the Governor Obiano’s positive disposition to health issues has helped in maintaining a polio free state, among other diseases, and advised pregnant women and nursing mothers to always go for antenatal and immunize their babies.

Delivering his goodwill message, the state WHO coordinator, Doctor Willy Onuorah, lauded the efforts of the Governor at improving the health status of the people of Anambra state through continuous disease surveillance, immunization and other health services. He also called for sustenance of the achievement and assured the continuous support of WHO to the state’s health sector.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Awka South, Hon. Leo Nwuba, thanked Obiano for not relenting on his good works in the service of ndi Anambra which he noted was instrumental to his recent landslide victory at the gubernatorial polls. He assured the governor of unalloyed support of the people especially in Awka South council.

The Maternal Newborn and Child Health week is a week-long exercise aimed at reducing and preventing maternal, neonatal and child morbidity and mortality.

Highpoints of the event were the commissioning of a new bus launched by the Nigerian Red Cross, distribution of mama kits to some pregnant women, and flag off of the immunization.

Immunization: Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) administering immunization during the Flag-off of December 2017 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week held at the Nigerian Red Cross premises at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

(L-R): Transition Committee Chairman of Awka South, Hon. Leo Nwuba, Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, Vice Chairman, Red Cross Anambra State, Prof Kachi at the Flag-off of December 2017 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week held at the Nigerian Red Cross premises at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

Free Delivery kits: Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) sharing free delivery kit to pregnant women at the Flag-off of December 2017 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week held at the Nigerian Red Cross premises at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.