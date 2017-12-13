Lagos Govt wants relocation order on Chisco, Ifex, GUO, other transporters, seals their offices at Jibowu

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday sealed off the premises of Chisco Transport, Ifex Express Limited, and GUO Transport, among other major commercial transport operators in Jibowu area of Yaba, Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olufemi Salami who ordered the seal-off with the approval of the Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Elegushi, said the move has become imperative in view of the need to enforce the state government’s relocation plan for all inter-state buses to be moved from Jibowu to Ojota.

Other transport companies sealed off included God Is Good (GIG) and Peace Mass Transport, were ordered to immediately stop operation of cargo services around Jibowu.

Elegushi said the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, had earlier this year asked all transporters operating around the Jibowu and the stretch of Ikorodu Road, to relocate their operations to Ojota, where the government had provided a land to accommodate them, now known as 'Ojota Luxury Bus Station'.

According to him, the Ojota luxury bus station was being made ready by a concessionaire with whom government had entered into an agreement to build it, with modern facilities, provided, adding that all that the transporters were required to do was to comply with the government's directive to relocate to the new station.

The Permanent Secretary however said that the transporters would be expected to pay the concessionaire, to use the new bus station, but that the amount to be paid would be negotiated. (Daily Trust)