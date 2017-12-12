Free Medical Check-ups; Little Face Of Health Visits Suleja Prison

The Miss Health Beauty pageant has continued to take more proactive steps in demonstrating its commitment as Nigeria’s most focus and defined pageants. A pageant set to create disease awareness and proffer means of prevention and/or control.

The will of the Miss Health Beauty Pageant to being at the forefront of creating awareness was further demonstrated by the recent visit of the Little Face of Health; Queen Sharon Henry to Suleja Prison recently.

The Little Face of Health, being an initiative of Miss Health Beauty pageant, Queen Sharon used the opportunity to continue her quest in assisting and donating drugs while offering free medical check-ups to prison inmates.

Beyond the free medical check-up, Queen Sharon also used the opportunity to help the inmates of the Suleja prison with some essential materials and foodstuff.