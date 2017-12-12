Yuletide Season: Okowa, Obiano Assure Nigerians Of Free Movement

As the Yuletide Season draws near, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, have assured commuters plying the Asaba – Onitsha road of free flow of traffic.

The Governors who spoke after a closed door meeting with the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC], Mr. Olayemi Boboye, Tuesday in Asaba said that they met to look at ways to ensure free movement of traffic especially on and around the Niger Bridge during the yuletide period.

Okowa on his part said that “we had useful discussion just like we did last year on ways to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide, everything has been put in place to ensure that nobody is stuck on the road”.

Chief Obiano who also addressed journalists said that he was in Asaba with the Corps Marshal Boboye “to confer with Governor Okowa on ways to ensure that there is easy movement of traffic particularly at the head bridge”, stating that he has just inspected the road with the Corps Marshal to see things for himself.

Mr. Boboye assured Nigerians that the FRSC would put its best to ensure effective traffic management, disclosing that the Corps has received some logistics support from the Governors for the success of the programme.