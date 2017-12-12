Communique Of The 22nd Monthly Meeting Of The Hon.minister Of Power,works And Housing With Power Sector Operators

Communique issued at the end of the 22ndmonthly meeting of the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing with operators of the Power Sector, held on Monday,December11, 2017 hosted by the Kogi State Government in collaboration with Geregu Power Plc at Geregu Power Plant, Ajaokuta, Kogi State

Introduction

The Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing chaired the twenty-second monthly meeting of operators in the electricity industry, supported by the Honourable Minister of State II for Power, Works and Housing, Surveyor Suleiman Zarma Hassan. Kogi State Government, in collaboration with Geregu Power at Geregu Power Plant, Ajaokuta, Kogi State. The meeting focused on identifying, discussing, and finding practical solutions to critical issues facing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

The operators were fully represented at the highest executive management levels, including Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Managing Directors and CEOs of Generating Companies (GenCos), Distribution Companies (DisCos), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Gas Companies (GasCos) and other government agencies such as theNiger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC),the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET), Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) responsible for the regulation and development of the electricity industry, as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).