INYA Protest Alleged Marginalization Of Isoko Nation

The Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) Monday Barricaded the Ughelli-Kwale-Asaba road in a protest over what they described as marginalization and failed promises of the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

The angry youths also protested against the Executive Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (DESOPADEC), in charge of Administration and Finance, Askia Ogieh for allegedly fanning ember of crisis in Isoko land and conniving with some alleged disgruntled elements to embezzle over N10 million belonging to the youth body.

The youths who displayed various placards with different inscriptions, noted that governor Okowa since inception has not carried the Isoko nation along in the scheme of things especially in the areas of infrastructures adding that “Okowa has refused to make funds available for the completion of the abandoned section of the Isoko-Ughelli-Asaba dualization project.”

Our correspondent gathered that the protest started by 7am in the morning as travellers plying the busy Asaba-Kwale-Ughelli road were stranded.

Leading the youths and women in the protest, President of Isoko National Youth Assembly, (INYA), Umuakpo Ovie said Isoko nation condemned in strong terms the refusal of governor Okowa to develop the area through infrastructure, adding that the non-funding of DESOPADEC by the governor was inhuman and wicked.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the Monday protest was earlier scheduled for last two weeks to prevent governor Okowa and his entourage from entering Isoko during the campaign rally to present flags to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chairmanship candidates for Isoko South and Isoko North local government areas in the forthcoming January, 6, 2018 council polls but the youths were however pacified by some leaders of the party.