Fayemi’s choice as speaker on anti-corruption is like “corruption condemning corruption” – Fayose’s aide
The choice of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode
Fayemi as the chairman of the Inter Agency Task Team (IATT) programme
to commemorate the 2017 International Anti-Corruption Day held in
Abuja yesterday, has been likened to a case of “corruption condemning
corruption.”
Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications
and New Media, Lere Olayinka, who reacted to Fayemi's comment that
Nigeria must say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of 'sacred
cows' for the fight against corruption to succeed, said; “Fayemi
offering solution to the corruption fight is like notorious armed
robbers like Oyenusi and Shina Rambo giving lecture on how to stop
armed robbery.”
He said it was funny that Fayemi was not even ashamed to sermonise on
the need to say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of sacred
cows, when he, himself acted like a sacred cow by refusing to appear
before a commission of inquiry, duly constituted to probe his four
years as governor of Ekiti State.
Olayinka, who said President Muhammadu Buhari must stop deceiving
himself with his fight against corruption, said he personally
challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting
chairman, Ibrahim Magu at a function in Abuja on the commission's
refusal to investigate Fayemi, despite the loads of petitions against
him and the EFCC boss could not offer any explanation.
The governor's spokesperson said; “The reality is that President
Buhari is leading a government of scandalously corrupt people and one
of them is Dr Kayode Fayemi.
“It is even safe to say that President Buhari is the father of
corruption and that has been further established by the attitude of
the President towards his men that have been accused of corruption.
“From MainaGate to allegation of award of $25 billion contracts
without following due process made against Dr. Maikanti Baru by Dr Ibe
Kachikwu, the DSS indictment for corruption of the Acting Chairman of
EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the alleged N500 million bribery said to have
been paid to the Chief of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by officials of the
MTN Telecommunications Company, President Buhari has remained the
shield over and above his corrupt men.”