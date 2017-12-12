Fayemi’s choice as speaker on anti-corruption is like “corruption condemning corruption” – Fayose’s aide

The choice of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode

Fayemi as the chairman of the Inter Agency Task Team (IATT) programme

to commemorate the 2017 International Anti-Corruption Day held in

Abuja yesterday, has been likened to a case of “corruption condemning

corruption.”

Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications

and New Media, Lere Olayinka, who reacted to Fayemi's comment that

Nigeria must say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of 'sacred

cows' for the fight against corruption to succeed, said; “Fayemi

offering solution to the corruption fight is like notorious armed

robbers like Oyenusi and Shina Rambo giving lecture on how to stop

armed robbery.”

He said it was funny that Fayemi was not even ashamed to sermonise on

the need to say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of sacred

cows, when he, himself acted like a sacred cow by refusing to appear

before a commission of inquiry, duly constituted to probe his four

years as governor of Ekiti State.

Olayinka, who said President Muhammadu Buhari must stop deceiving

himself with his fight against corruption, said he personally

challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting

chairman, Ibrahim Magu at a function in Abuja on the commission's

refusal to investigate Fayemi, despite the loads of petitions against

him and the EFCC boss could not offer any explanation.

The governor's spokesperson said; “The reality is that President

Buhari is leading a government of scandalously corrupt people and one

of them is Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“It is even safe to say that President Buhari is the father of

corruption and that has been further established by the attitude of

the President towards his men that have been accused of corruption.

“From MainaGate to allegation of award of $25 billion contracts

without following due process made against Dr. Maikanti Baru by Dr Ibe

Kachikwu, the DSS indictment for corruption of the Acting Chairman of

EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the alleged N500 million bribery said to have

been paid to the Chief of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by officials of the

MTN Telecommunications Company, President Buhari has remained the

shield over and above his corrupt men.”