Court remands man over alleged armed robbery 

A 21-year-old man, Awodeji Aderanti, was on Tuesday remanded in an Ilesa prison custody over alleged armed robbery.

Aderanti is facing a two-count charge bothering on armed robbery and theft.

The prosecutor, Mustapha Tajudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on March 14, 2016 at about 2:00 a.m. at Ido- Osun area, Osogbo.

Tajudeen said the defendant robbed one Folakemi Alonge at gun point and carted away some valuables which included one laptop, one LG phone, one BlackBerry phone, Tecno phone and a pair of shoe.

Other items were two hard disk, three sacks and ONTV I.D card with two Samsung phones among others. He said the total sum of the items stolen is N702,500.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened sections 6(b),1(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provision) Act Cap vol. 14 , laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

The plea of the accused who had no legal representative, was not taken.

Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni, ordered the defendant be kept in prison custody due to the magnitude of the offense committed.

The Magistrate, however adjourned the case to January 30,2018 for mention.