‘monitor Family Access To Media’ Christians Charged

Christians have been enjoined to closely monitor what family members access from the internet, televisions and other electronic media so as to ensure that godly values are maintained.

This remark was made by the President of Council of Knights of St. Christopher Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema Engr. Ogechi Ikpemo during the year’s Chapter Meeting/Conference which recently held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter Umuokanne Ohaji Imo State.

Further at the event, while calling on members to revalidate their membership of the council and re-invigorate their service to God, Sir Ikpemo also reeled out the achievements of the new council executives within the short period it had been in charge of administration. The theme of the President’s address: Come Let us rebuild walls of Jerusalem from the biblical book of Nehemiah 2: 17 was very apt where among other things, the polytechnic don enjoined Christians to learn vital lessons from in the service of God and humanity. The former Head of Department of Civil Engineering Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo also used the opportunity to congratulate some members of the council who were recently elevated to various positions. They include Sir Emperor Iwuala for his recent appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State on Media, Sir Emmanuel Assor as the traditional ruler of Assa Community Ohaji Imo State, Sir Emma Odunze as traditional ruler of Obitti Community also in Ohaji and a host of others who were conferred with various honours.

In his own speech later at the event, the Bishop of the diocese the Rt. Rev. Collins Oparaojiaku who was at the occasion with his wife Mrs. Joy, commended the people of the diocese for their zeal in the service of God and enjoined the knights to support the on-going new cathedral building in the cathedral.

While commending Sir Ikpemo for his good leadership, godly and intellectual qualities, Sir Emperor Iwuala fondly recalled that the don was his Deputy Senior Prefect at Archdeacon Dennis Junior Seminary (ADJS) Mbieri in Mbaitoli Imo State remarking that he was certain that the council would benefit a lot from Ikpemo’s administration. He also described Bishop Oparaojiaku as a highly enlightened, sophisticated and educated spiritual leader whom he said had contributed a lot to the growth of the church.

Many people were in attendance including the parents of Sir Ikpemo the Venerable Shedrack and Mrs Ikpemo, Venerable Uche Nkemdirim, Ven. Ebens Onyeahialam, Mr. Sam Macaulay, Sir Uche Uhuegbu and a host of others.

The bishop later laid the foundation for a secretariat complex for the knights at the Cathedral.

Subsequently, the occasion was rounded off with a rededication church service at the cathedral where members of the council will renew their vows as knights, ladies and dames of the diocese.

L-R Bishop Collins Oparaojiaku, his wife Mrs. Joy, Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Gov. of Abia Barr. Emperor Iwuala and wife Lady Chinwendu.

Knights and Ladies

Bishop Collins Oparaojiaku laying foundation for Council Secretariat at the cathedral

Council President, Sir Engr. Ogechi Ikpemo