AHRC encourages community participation in the "Toys for Tots" Campaign at the Dearborn Police Department and Dearborn Heights FireFighters:

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., the Dearborn Police Department and the Dearborn Heights Firefighters will hold the Battle of 2 Cities contest to collect unwrapped new toys on behalf of this year's "Toys for Tots" campaign. Both locations are open to the public to drop off the toys. The city which collects the most toys will win the USMC, United States Marine Corps, Toys for Tots Champs Trophy for the year. All collected toys will be distributed to underprivileged children in the Dearborn and Dearborn Heights area by the 'Toys for Tots" organizers.

Also, on December 13, there will be many special guests present during the event hours. This event is part of the Marine Toys for Tots, a campaign organized by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an organization dedicated to bringing Christmas holiday spirit into all homes by helping collect toys throughout the country for the benefit of children. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) encourages everyone to help make this year's effort a great success for the children by donating to this great cause.

"Every year the Toys for Tots campaign nationwide collects toys to give to children so that no child feels left out," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "It is a great cause and we urge everyone to donate," added Hamad.

For more information and details, please call Chief Ronald Haddad: 313-943-2236