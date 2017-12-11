Fayemi’s Probe: Ekiti panel concludes proceedings, to submit report soon
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to
look into the financial transactions of the state under the
administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi has concluded its proceedings,
promising to submit its report soon.
Counsel to the commission, Mr. Sunday Bamise, told the panel today,
that all the witnesses called by the panel appeared except the
immediate past governor of the state, who is the Minister for Steel
and Minerals Resources Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his
Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Vincent Kolawole and CASA Consult
Limited.
Mr. Bamise said having heard from the witnesses that appeared before
the panel, he urged the commission to close the public hearing so as
to take a step in writing and submitting its report to the State
Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who set up the commission.
The Chairman of the commission, Justice Silas Oyewole (rtd) obliged
and declared proceedings at the commission of inquiry closed.
It should be recalled that last week Thursday, a High Court in Ado
Ekiti affirmed the legality of the judicial commission of inquiry,
saying the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose had powers to run
affairs of his state and that he had exclusive rights to set up
commission of inquiry without the prompting of the House of Assembly
and that he properly so acted.
Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who delivered the judgment in the suit filed
by Dr. Fayemi against the commission of inquiry, said Governor Fayose
acted pursuant to Section 2 (1) of the Commission Inquiry Law Cap C10
Laws of Ekiti State. He dismissed all other reliefs seeking to set
aside and perpetually restrain the Commission.