Fayemi’s Probe: Ekiti panel concludes proceedings, to submit report soon

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to

look into the financial transactions of the state under the

administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi has concluded its proceedings,

promising to submit its report soon.

Counsel to the commission, Mr. Sunday Bamise, told the panel today,

that all the witnesses called by the panel appeared except the

immediate past governor of the state, who is the Minister for Steel

and Minerals Resources Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Vincent Kolawole and CASA Consult

Limited.

Mr. Bamise said having heard from the witnesses that appeared before

the panel, he urged the commission to close the public hearing so as

to take a step in writing and submitting its report to the State

Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who set up the commission.

The Chairman of the commission, Justice Silas Oyewole (rtd) obliged

and declared proceedings at the commission of inquiry closed.

It should be recalled that last week Thursday, a High Court in Ado

Ekiti affirmed the legality of the judicial commission of inquiry,

saying the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose had powers to run

affairs of his state and that he had exclusive rights to set up

commission of inquiry without the prompting of the House of Assembly

and that he properly so acted.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who delivered the judgment in the suit filed

by Dr. Fayemi against the commission of inquiry, said Governor Fayose

acted pursuant to Section 2 (1) of the Commission Inquiry Law Cap C10

Laws of Ekiti State. He dismissed all other reliefs seeking to set

aside and perpetually restrain the Commission.