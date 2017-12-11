Ethiopian Airline unable to land in Enugu Due to Bad Weather

An Ethiopian international flight, which could not land at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Sunday due to bad weather was forced to make a quick U-turn and flew back to Addis Ababa.

The bad weather was occasioned by the harmattan season.

The passengers in the plane, who expressed anxiety and concerns were said to have protested the development, although their protest could not change the situation.

It was gathered that the Ethiopian international flight was scheduled to land at the Akanu Ibiam airport by 3pm but when it got there it was not safe and proper for landing, hence it made quick U-turn and flew back to Ethiopia.

“There was protest but it was not much. The Airline checked them into a hotel in Ethiopia, and explained to them the risky condition, and I think they appreciated it,” a source said.

About six flights comprising local and international flights were scheduled for yesterday (Saturday) at the Enugu airport but the hazy, harmattan weather affected all the flights.