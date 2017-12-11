For I Believe God (2)

The word of God is unstoppable, irrevocable, impregnable, immutable and infallible. Stop fidgeting. Stop complaining about it. Our God is able and faithful. Yes! Jesus said that everything is possible to them that believe.

Paul was being taken to Rome to stand before Caesar. God pre-arranged it, but did not inform the apostle that it was going to be a tempestuous journey. The beginning of the voyage was calm and prosperous, but towards Italy (the destination), the weather, the sea and the wind became unfriendly. They revolted. They stood against the journey. Some bible translations called it "Contrary wind." They got into real trouble. I know somebody would say, "But God sent him." Yes, you're correct. But, God sending or being with you will in no way make the enemy not to challenge the project. He will but you will also have your victory. Guaranteed!

Look at the kind of opposition Jesus had. It was something else. From conception, the enemy did everything to abort the plan of God for man's redemption. His father (Joseph) wanted to throw the mother away. His mother could not find a decent place to give birth to him. Herod tried to get rid of Him, and in the process killed thousands of innocent Jewish babies. His own brothers and the Jews mocked Him. He was persecuted. A member of His inner team sold Him out. He was severely tempted and promised by Satan to exchange his divine mission. He was deserted and killed in the process. All these happened just to stampede him into abandoning that mission. But Jesus stood his ground and believed God. He held unto the eternal agreement and the ability of God to fulfill His own part of the deal. That was why He told the Jews, "Even if you kill me, I will rise up at the third day, because my mission is unstoppable!"

This must be your attitude always; if you must remain a winner in all circumstances of life. Let the wind blow, let the sea billow or the storm rage, yet continue to stand on what God has told you. The word of God cannot fail. Stop fidgeting. Stop complaining about. Our God is able and faithful. At the appointed time (which could be sooner than you think) He will bring His word to pass in your life. He cannot lie. Please, let's see what Apostle Paul and his co-travelers went through. "We had several days of rough sailing, and after great difficulty we finally neared Cnidus. But the wind was against us, so we sailed down to the leeward side of Crete, past the cape of salmone. We struggled along the coast with great difficulty and finally arrived at Fair Havens, near the city of Lasea. We had lost a lot of time. The weather was becoming dangerous for long voyages by then because it was so late in the fall and Paul spoke to the ships officers about it. 'Sirs, he said, ' I believe there is trouble ahead if we go on - shipwreck, loss of cargo, injuries, and danger to our lives.' They couldn't turn the ship into the wind, so they gave up and let it run before the gale. The terrible storm raged unabated for many days, blotting out the sun and the stars, until at last all hope was gone" (Acts 27:7-10, 15, 20).

Did you follow that bible text? Their trouble started with a contrary wind, then loss of time and properties, and eventually all hope that they would remain alive was lost. You know it is very easy to teach or preach from this part of the bible, but I want you to imagine yourself in a drifting boat or aircraft. Maybe in the middle of the Pacific or Atlantic, and you're fully aware that the Captain has lost control of the boat or the plane. What will be your next move? From where will you start helping yourself; even if you have life Jacket? I have heard somebody telling a similar story. Theirs was in an aircraft. As the aircraft lost control, the passengers went into an instantaneous prayer revival and alter call without a preacher. But I ask, why must people wait to get into this kind of situation before they acknowledge God. And also, always go back to their evil ways after such a harrowing experience?

Now, from this uncertain and tempestuous journey to Rome, Paul brought the unexpected and incredible good news to the 276 passengers on board. He told them to cheer up. "Cheer up for what?" I'm sure the other passengers would ask. Paul had received a word from the Lord and knew immediately that heaven had come to rescue them. That was not the first time he had heard and believed the word of God. Like others before, he was very sure that this particular one would not fail. He told the fasting and death-rattled co-travelers; who were waiting to be buried in the deep sea, "But take courage! None of you will lose your lives, even though the ship will go down. For last night an angel of God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me, and he said, 'Don't be afraid, Paul, for you will surely stand trial before Caesar! What's more, God in his goodness has granted safety to everyone sailing with you'. So take courage! For I believe God. It will be just as he said"(27:22-24). Praise God! Paul heard and believed the word of God, and consequently became an encouragement to others in trouble. I want you to start believing God's word in your situation. He can't disappoint. Yes, He can't afford to.

There were others who also believed God and saw His mighty deliverance. What do you say about Noah? God told him to make a boat and prepare, for He was going to flood the whole earth. Noah believed God even when he didn't see any sign of rain. Remember he had not seen anything like that before. And later the rain came as God said. Look at Abraham. He believed God and at the appointed time Sarah his wife gave birth to Isaac; even when her womb was considered already dead. Then when asked to sacrifice the same son, he went ahead believing that God would bring him back to life. Radical faith! Yes, Jesus said that everything is possible to them that believe.

The bible is full of people who believed God, and as a result were delivered and honored. You can join the long list today. Start believing God's word concerning you today. Do that and you will not be disappointed. Believe Him in that your project. Believe Him in your marriage. Believe Him in your job. Believe Him over your health, children, career, relationship, admission, future, protection, etc. He will surely deliver on His promises.

