Edo Deputy Governor Advocate Paradigm Shift In Leadership.

The Deputy Governor Of Edo State Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu has lamented the absent of youth in the Nigeria Political Circle. He advocated the need for the Nigeria Youth to wake up to political consciousness and dominate the political space with their youthful skill and zest.

According to the Deputy Governor, there is need for a rebirth in our political process with series of fundamental, structural, attitudinal and behavioural changes in our style of selecting leadership. He expressed the need for the Nigerian youth to also display the needed political qualities and maturity in their individual and collective orientations in order for them to have their pride of place in the political system.

The Edo Deputy Governor who was delivering lecture at the Jos Business School today called for a paradigm shift from the current political system where youth are not involve in the decision making process.

According to Comrade Philip Shaibu, being a youth is not a defect that politicians should avoid but an advantage that must be explored. Violence and social unrest in various part of the country can better be resolved and overcome when the youth are part of the decision process.

He however expressed disappointment over the lack of interest of the Nigerian youth in participating in politics. He maintained that politics should not be viewed as a business venture but a service organ and an opportunity to improve upon the life of the common man. He caution Nigerian youth against joining politics with a wrong orientation but with the fear of God and respect for humanity.

The Deputy Governor who was a former Student Union Leader in the institution frown against the poor level of self development among the Nigerian Youth. " You must have what it takes to serve before you can be invited to serve. The youth must developed themselves to constitute in a paradigm shift in leadership."

Speaking on the Obaseki administration in Edo State, Comrade Shaibu said, the Obaseki administration is committed to the pursuit of policies and programes designed to reversed the disturbing trend of hardship and poverty. He described the administration economic policies as youth center with effort in ensuring that all Edo Youth who are wasting their time in Libya are welcome back home and well engaged by the Edo State Government by developing them.

Why we advocate for a Paradigm shift in our political system, we must not forget to ask ourselves about the kind of youthful leaders we need and the content of the available youth who are ready to participate in the political process. If the Nigerian youth are ready and well oriented politically, i will spearhead their their course for them Philip Shaibu assured.