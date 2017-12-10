AHRC observes Human Rights Day:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the United Nations, countries around the world, fellow human rights organizations and all peace-loving people in observing Human Rights Day today

Sunday, December 10, 2017.

On this day in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). In 1950, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to officially recognize December 10 as Human Rights Day.

This year as we observe Human Rights Day while the world continues to suffer wars, conflicts, human trafficking, violent extremism, racism, violence, hate, and hunger. Poverty, human -made disasters, state-sanctioned violations of human rights, and terror in many parts of the world are painful reminders that respect for human rights is far from the norm aspired to in the Declaration.

"Anybody who follows the news realizes that we are far from realizing the ideals of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We will continue to advocate for making the ideals of the Declaration a lived reality for everyone," added Hamad.