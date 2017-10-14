Kalabari Youths Storm Aiteo Company Facility In Ph Over Impunity & Gross Marginalization Of Host Community

Hundreds of protesters from Kalabari communities today occupied the facility of Aiteo Company in Port Harcourt in protest of alleged impunity and gross marginalization of indigenes of host communities of the trunk line operated by the company in the area.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions like: “AITEO GIVE US EMPLOYMENT AND DEVELOPMENT“; “AITEO, ALL KE IS SAYING, GIVE US OUR RIGHT”; “AITEO MUST PROVIDE EMPLOYMENT FOR KULA PEOPLE“,“AITEO, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH“ amongst others, advocated for an all-inclusive engagement of various interests in its Surveillance jobs and the engagement of professionals from the area instead of engaging foreigners.

Some of the leaders of the protest including the chairman, Ijaw Youth Council, Kalabari Clan, and chairman, Bakana Community Trust, Prince Odum Soberesua and one of the leaders in Cotton Channel, Fubara Igoniko while noting all efforts to get the attention of the company to address the issues raised by the Kalabari people had fallen on deaf ears, called on the firm to engage key stakeholders like Sobomabo Jackrich and Kenneth Obusingi who has command of the grassroot and ability to address critical communal issues among other leaders in its contracts instead of operating with a divide and rule tactics.

The leaders of the protesters further urged the management of Aiteo to take a cue from what led to the fall of the ill-fated Global Oil and engage key leaders in the area like Sobomabo Jackrich a.k.a Egberi Papa, Kenneth Opusingi and other key leaders who have been tested and trusted and have the interest of the people at heart and highly respected.

They further cautioned the firm to guard against being deceived to engaging some self-centered individuals in the area who do not command the loyalty and support of the people.

The protesters however warned that the peaceful protest should not be misconstrued for weakness, noting that failure of Aiteo Company to do the needful will be meted with correspondent action.

Our correspondent reports that some of the leaders of the host communities of the trunk line that also expressed their displeasure at the protest include leaders of Ke community of Degema local government area, and leaders of Buguma and Krakrama of Asari Toru local government area, including community people from Bakana, Elem- Kalabari, Elem Abalama, Krakrama, Mbi-Kiri, Cawthone Channel, Elem- Ifoko, Abonnema, Mbiaka-Fimo and Bekin-Kiri.

Other leaders were those of Opu-Kula, Boro, Offoin-ama, Kongo-ama, Ngeje-ama, Singi-ama all in Kula kingdom of Asari Toru local government area amongst other communities.

Some persons who spoke on conditions of annomity disclosed that some highly placed personalities might not be unconnected with this distortions and warned of grave consequences for any individual no matter how highly placed who want to distort and hijack the general resource and wealth of the Kalabari people for personal embellishment.

Aiteo Group is an integrated, global-focused Nigerian energy conglomerate into exploration, production and oil services founded in February 2008.