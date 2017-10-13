Isoko South Council Boss Appreciates God, Declare For Second Term

Two weeks to the expiration of the administration of the current local government council chairmen in Delta State, the chairman of Isoko South council and Delta state chairman of the Association of Local Government Of Nigeria, (ALGON), Constantine Itiako Ikpokpo, addressed by his admirers as Malik, has led family, friends, well-wishers and political associates in a special thanksgiving mass for a successful tenure in office.

The mass which was held Tuesday at the St Peter Catholic Church, Oleh, administrative headquarters of Isoko south local government area of the state also afforded the state ALGON chairman the opportunity to seek God’s face for a second tenure as the council chairman in the January, 6, 2018 council polls.

While thanking God for seeing him and his family through in the last three years in office, Ikpokpo announced to the congregation that as a believer and follower of Christ, he decided to kick off his second term ambition with thanksgiving for God blessings “Because power belong and comes from God and God alone. My life is solely dependent on God. In Him I dwell, in Him I have my being”.

Shortly after the mass, Ikpokpo who was accompanied by his wife, family, friends and political associates in a convoy proceeded to the Isoko South Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), secretariat where he formally made his intention for a second tenure known.

The ALGON boss who was warmly received by the Isoko South PDP, chairman, Raphael Odorewu, the PDP State Youth Leader, Bino Owhede and other party officials and faithful, disclosed that his desire to contest for a second tenure was borne out of his yearning to consolidate on the foundations that have been laid.

According to Ikpokpo “My desire to run again is borne of my sincere desire to consolidate on the foundations we have laid in critical areas of primary school education, primary healthcare, security, environment, agriculture and most importantly, opening up the economic frontiers towards improved private sector investment in areas of our comparative advantage”.

Responding, the Isoko South PDP, chairman, Raphael Odorewu, assured that the party shall give its full support to the ALGON boss, promising that they would remember him in prayers.

The second term declaration of Ikpokpo was well attended by party members, past chairmen of the party, stalwarts and aggrieved members of the party who came to show solidarity to the council chairman.

In an interview with our correspondents, a cross section of members of the party, described the outgoing ALGON chairman as a man of peace with a heart of gold who carries everyone along in the scheme of things and deserves a second term in office.

The party members who threw their weights behind Ikpokpo’s second term bid, called on all and sundry in the local government to give their support to the outgoing council chairman for his re-election.