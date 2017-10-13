Delta Lga Chairman Intervenes On Failed Portion Of Federal Road

Chairman, Aniocha North local government council, Delta State, Mr Chuks Oseme, has intervened on the failed portion of the Asaba-Benin express way by Isele-Uku to avoid road crashes.

The failed portion which has been a deathtrap to motorists located between Issele-Azagba and Issele-Uku, before the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), along the ever busy Asaba-Benin expressway which has caused a lot of accident and gridlocks for motorists, received adequate attention as the council chairman mobilized youths of the area to cover the pothole with concrete as a palliative measure.

Some motorists, who bared their minds during the repairs, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the council chairman for the quick intervention in saving lives.

According to them, “the dilapidated portion of the road recently got bad to the extent that drivers divert to the bush whenever we get close to the pothole, sometimes, it causes accident especially for the drivers who are not familiar with the road and those who embark on night journeys.

“But today, it is a thing of joy that a council chairman who received little or zero allocation has come to our aid by this repair. This chairman may not know what he has done by fixing this road. Let me tell you, a lot of lives have been save even crashing of vehicles.

“We are the people plying this road; sometime four times in a day we know the danger of this pothole. In some areas, the boys will only sound filled the portion collecting money from drivers but it is not so here. We are also saved from the hand of men of the underworld who take advantage of the bad road and clap down the vehicles for operation.

“May God continue to put leaders like this chairman in power so that people can rejoice and received dividend of democracy. I don't know him before but for this singular gesture, he is a good leader, you can see how people in the vehicles are hailing and praying for him. Off course you know this is a federal road which we expect FERMA to fix. May God crown this man with success”.

Speaking at the site, Oseme said that in his little way to complement Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's work in assisting the government and his people in order to save lives and properties.

The council boss stressed that “we must not keep waiting for federal and state government in all things”, saying as a people we can do the little our resources can carry us and that would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the people.

“I decided to fix the road so that motorists can move freely and as well preventing accident. Yes! It is a federal road but we cannot keep waiting for Abuja to come, we have to do the little we can within our power. It is our people that will usually ply the road.

“Besides, the bad portion is in my council area and I must continue to complement the SMART Agenda of our governor to ensure lives and properties are saved”, Oseme said.