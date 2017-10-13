Tcn Restores Second 330kv Jebba-kainji, Ajaokuta And Gwagwalada Transmission Lines

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored and energized the second 330kV power transmission line 1 from Jebba to Kainji, and the Ajaokuta – Gwagwalada 330kV Double Circuit transmission line 11, the company’s General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, has said.

In a statement, the General Manager, who said the feat was achieved on Monday, 2nd October, 2017, recalled that the second 330kV Kainji -Jebba line had been unavailable for two years due to technical problems emanating from the Kainji end of the power transmission line, while the Ajaokuta-Gwagwalada line 11, was out on account of cut sky wire which tangled with conductors at towers 338 and 339.

Mbah said with the rectification and energizing of the 330KV transmission lines, TCN now has transmission line redundancy on both the Jebbi-Kainji and Ajaokuta-Gwagwalada 330KV transmission lines adding that there was now increased evacuation and transmission flexibility on the Jebba-Kanji line.

The General Manager further noted that energizing the recovered 330kV power transmission lines meant that there were now two 330KV transmission lines, from Jebba to Kainji and two lines from Ajaokuta – Gwagwalada adding, “This has further increased the company’s transmission capability. With this development, interruptions in power evacuation and transmission would now be a thing of the past, even when there is a fault in one of the 330KV transmission lines in any of the line routes”.