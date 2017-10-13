Monkey-pox: Delta State Places Rapid Response Team On Red Alert 

The Delta State Government said it has put necessary machinery in place to ensure that the monkey pox outbreak in some states of the federation does not spread to the state.

According to a statement signed Friday, by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, and made available to journalists in Asaba, it disclosed that arrangements have been concluded with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for the rapid transfer of samples collected from suspected cases for confirmation.

Mr. Ukah said that the state is maintaining constant border patrol of the three Local Government Areas, Patani, Bomadi and Burutu that have common borders with Bayelsa State to forestall possible spread of the disease into the state.

This is in addition to the disease outbreak prevention and case management materials that have been pre-positioned in the three Local Government Areas sharing common borders with Bayelsa State to forestall possible importation of the disease.

The Commissioner revealed that the State Rapid Response Team has also been placed on Red Alert to respond to emergencies wherever they may occur in the state.

Mr. Ukah appealed to members of the general public not to panic as adequate arrangements have been made to prevent and curtail the outbreak of the disease in Delta State.

He advised persons living in the state to report any person having the signs and symptoms of the disease to the nearest health centre or hospital immediately.