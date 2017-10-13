Fayose: Buhari is a sectional leader, World Bank President’s

revelation not surprising

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that he was not

surprised by the comment from the President of the World Bank Group,

Jim Yong Kim that President Muhammadu Buhari directed specifically

that the World Bank should shift its focus to the northern region of

Nigeria, maintaining that “the President has never hidden the fact

that he is a sectional leader and painfully, because of his nepotism,

religious bigotry and favouritism, Nigeria is now more divided than

ever before, with the unity of the country being threatened.”

The governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, asked; “Is the comment

from the World Bank President different from the 97 percent/5 percent

formula of President Buhari?”

He said; “When a President open his mouth and say that constituencies

that gave him 97% votes cannot in all honesty be treated, on some

issues, with constituencies that gave him 5% votes, lovers of unity in

the country should have raised the alarm and alerted the world of the

danger of having a nepotistic president, and I warned then but other

Nigerians that should have raised their voice, kept mute.”

President of the World Bank Group reportedly said, “You know, in my

very first meeting with President Buhari he said specifically that he

would like us to shift our focus to the northern region of Nigeria and

we’ve done that. Now, it has been very difficult. The work there has

been very difficult.”

Governor Fayose, in his reaction said; “Once again, the fact that

President Mohammadu Buhari is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot

and the number one promoter of disunity in Nigeria was brought to the

fore by the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim.

“Nigerians should be reminded that on August 15, 2015, less than three

months in Buhari’s government, I raised the alarm that he (Buhari) was

operating as a president of the Northern Nigeria only. Then, I

described steps taken by the president since May 29, 2015 as tainted

in ethnic and tribal colouration and inimical to the unity of Nigeria.

“I also descried President Buhari’s Nothernisation of Nigeria and said

that the appointments made by the President negated the principle of

federal character. Then, we were told that the President made the

appointments on merit and I asked whether there were no competent

people in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southern part of

Nigeria.

“Now, with the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim,

telling the world that President Buhari gave specific instruction that

the bank should shift its developmental efforts to the North, is

anyone still in doubt as to the fact that President Buhari does not

see himself as the President of the entire country, Nigeria?”

While reminding Nigerians of his earlier warnings that Buhari was a

sectional leader, Governor Fayose said; “Those politicians, who

painted the picture of a changed President Buhari to Nigerians before

the 2015 presidential election, should remember that I warned that he

(Buhari) can never change from an ethnic champion to a nationalist.

“As a Military Head of State, Buhari cancelled the Lagos Metroline

Project at a loss of over $78 million (then) to the Lagos tax payers.

For terminating the contract, $500 million, which was almost enough to

complete the project, was paid as fine to the foreign company handling

the project.

“Would Buhari have stopped that project that would have resolved the

transportation nightmare Lagosians are facing today, if it were to be

in Kano?

“When Fulani herdsmen were killing Nigerians in the South and

North-Central states of Benue and Plateau, President Buhari, who is

the Patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association simply kept

mute.Not even the killing of over 1,000 Agatus in Benue State got the

attention of the President.

“The same President Buhari, who led a delegation of Arewa leaders to

Ibadan on October 13, 2000, to confront the then Governor of Oyo

State, Late Alhaji Lam Adesina over alleged killing of Fulani Herdsmen

in Saki, Oke Ogun Area of the state, has never raised his voice

against the killings, raping and destruction of farmlands by Fulani

herdsmen.”

Describing President Buhari as the number one threat to the unity of

Nigeria, the governor said; “Painfully, because of President Buhari’s

nepotism, religious bigotry and favouritism Nigeria is now more

divided than ever before, with the unity of the country being

threatened.

“The father figure of this country is President Buhari and if his

language does not represents unity, there will be agitations like we

are witnessing now.

“I therefore reiterate my commitment to the call for full and total

restructuring of Nigeria through dialogue and negotiation.

“It is my position that for Nigeria to move forward and in unity;

there must be no sectionalism, there must be no oppression and there

must be justice and equity. All these cannot be guaranteed by

President Buhari as he has continually demonstrated that he is a

President for the Northern part of Nigeria only.”

The governor promised to rule Nigeria with fairness when he becomes

President, saying; “Unlike President Buhari, I am a complete

detribalized Nigerian, who treats all the people of Nigeria equally,

not minding tribe and religion. Therefore, my presidency will resolve

all issues threatening the unity of Nigeria.”