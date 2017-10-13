Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Crime & Punishment | 13 October 2017 17:39 CET

Man docked for publicly smoking Indian Hemp

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Osun State Police has arraigned a motor cyclist before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, for allegedly smoking Indian Hemp publicly.

Prosecutor Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused, on the 11th of October, 2017 at Oke Ayepe in Osogbo, conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by smoking Indian hemp publicly.

Rasaq explained that the offence contravened section 249(D) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

While the accused pleaded not guilty of the offence, his counsel, Barrister Okobe Najite prayed the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused bail of N200,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case till November 1.


