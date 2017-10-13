Eye Centre To Provide 50% Discount To Indigent Patients

Determined to reach out to all classes of human, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Medical Dirctor (MD), Ailen Eye Clinic, Dr (Mrs) Ailen A. Diden, has vowed that the Centre would ensure that clients who passes through its doors would have no cause to regret their decision of patronizing the Centre.

“It may interest you to know that Ailen Eye Clinic was a dream started 20 years ago. As an Optometrist, I nurtured the dream of setting up a clinic for the upwardly mobile, fashionist as well as those interested in current trends. Yet, I was not interested in an eye clinic that carters only for the rich, politicians and those high up in public offices alone. I was more interested in having a place that is affordable and strikes a balance between the so-called upper class and the ordinary man in the streets”.

Dr Diden made the disclosure Thursday at the formal commissioning of Ailen Ultra-Modern Eye Centre, located at 59 Anwai road, Asaba, Oshimili South local government area, Delta State.

While noting that Ailen Clinic has mandate it has set out to achieve, the philanthropist said, it was borne out of their deep concern over the optical health care of Nigerians.

Hear her: “it is our desire that the visual needs of all patients that walk through our doors shall be met. We hope to provide 50% discount on Eye care and surgeries for all indigent patients that come to our clinic”.

Dr Diden, wife of the member representing Warri North cum Chairman, House Committee on Peace and Security in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Michael Diden, fondly addressed by his followers as Ejele, however, appealed to the state government, organizations and notable individuals, to come to her aid “in achieving this objective. Any financial and other assistance will be deeply appreciated”, stressing that, the mandate was a tall order to achieve alone.

Dr Diden, who went through memory lane, hinted: “soon after serving the country through the NYSC programme in 1997, the first clinic was opened and was ran for five years before it was moved to Lion Building where we still operate as one of our branches. There are three branches in Asaba today. We may also add that although so much water has passed under the bridge, we have grown in leaps and bounds”.

She appreciated her husband in believing in her dream, his huge support and financial assistance in making her dream a reality.

While highlighting some of the equipment in the Centre to include Auto Refracture, Non-Contact Thermometer and Visual Field Analyzer, she thanked customers who have kept faith with them in the last 20 years, “We urge you to avail yourselves of the modern facilities and health care services that we have to offer”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, who was flanked by members of the House in an interview, applauded the initiative of Dr Diden, saying that the charges are affordable even as he pointed out that the Centre would create employment and expand the workforce for more efficacies.