Osun Nscdc Boss Hails Oluwo’s Charismatic Monarchy

The Osun State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Aboluwaye Akinwande has described Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi as an asset to the security, historical, political, religious and economic stability of Nigeria, saying most people in his immediate environment are ignorant of his charismatic leadership.

Akinwande said Oluwo is a monarch with a difference, fully committed to serving humanity in all spheres of life, saying few people are not on the same page with him because of the strangeness of his doctrines and unique approach to monarchy.

According to a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the monarch, Ali Ibrahim, the commandant made the disclosure while leading his team on a familiarisation visit to the Oluwo of Iwoland, HRM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, in his palace recently.

The NSCDC boss said, Oba Akanbi remains an historical wizard blessed with administrative proficiency Nigeria need at this recession period, stressing that his knowledge of Iwo has changed few months after the installation of Oba Akanbi as Oluwo of Iwo.

Akinwande further described Oluwo as a responsible father laying precedence for the traditional institutions as exemplified by Oduduwa, the pioneer of Yoruba race, saying his contribution to humanity in road rehabilitation, security vehicles, health facilities, feedings of orphans/widows/less privileged and empowerments are testimony to his beliefs that kingship is nothing but a position to efficiently serve humanity.

“Oluwo is indeed a father to all. Some people of his immediate environment don’t know his worth. He has demonstrated to be a responsible father. His programmes are encompassing for the benefit of all devoid of discrimination. I learnt he patched Iwo-Osogbo road, Iwo-Ibadan road, potholes within Iwo community, bought surveillance vehicle for security men, feeding orphans, widows and the have-not in his palace. Those succours speak volume of a responsible father.

In his remark, Oba Akanbi pledged his support for the agency in protecting lives and properties of the people of Osun, appealing to citizens to be law abiding and respect security men in the interest of the country.