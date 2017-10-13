Aragbiji of Iragbiji, other monarchs visit Oba of Lagos

The The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, Odundun IV, today visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

The Aragbiji visited Oba Akinolu at Iduganran in company of other prominent Yoruba monarch drawn from different parts of the South West.

The monarchs discussed issues of cooperation and understanding among Yoruba people and other sundry issues during the Royal Roundtable.

Aragbiji speaking with journalists after the meeting

(From Right) tOba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, and Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos (left) with other traditional rulers on Thursday 12/10/017.