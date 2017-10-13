Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 13 October 2017 10:07 CET

Aragbiji of Iragbiji, other monarchs visit Oba of Lagos

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

The The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, Odundun IV, today visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

The Aragbiji visited Oba Akinolu at Iduganran in company of other prominent Yoruba monarch drawn from different parts of the South West.

The monarchs discussed issues of cooperation and understanding among Yoruba people and other sundry issues during the Royal Roundtable.




Aragbiji speaking with journalists after the meeting


(From Right) tOba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, and Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos (left) with other traditional rulers on Thursday 12/10/017.

General News

Problem solved is the yardstick for measuring success
By: OBAFISILE OLUWASEGUN

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists