Magu Tasks Estate Valuers on Corruption

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has called on Estate Surveyors and Valuers to see their professional calling as strategic in nation building and avoid corruption that could tarnish their reputation.

He gave the charge on Thursday, October 12, 2017 during the first joint Mandatory Continuing Professional Development, MCPD, for Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, the National Unity, FCT, Branch, in collaboration with the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, ESVARBON held at Yar’Adua Centre Abuja.

According to him, “Every Nigerian has a duty to see to the fact that things are done correctly in order to stop the celebration of corruption in Nigeria”.

He further noted that, it is the duty of all professionals in the real estate sector to report any illegal transactions within and outside Nigeria.

“Our number one enemy in this country is corruption, as the corrupt individuals are using the proceeds of corruption to enrich themselves by lavish real estate acquisitions in major cities and foreign countries, including Dubai and the UK”, Magu said.

He urged NIESV to have a working relationship with other professional bodies to check corruption experienced in our different professions, adding that the whistle blowing initiative will aid information sharing to enable recovery of stolen wealth.

In his response, the National President, ESV Ajayi Paunola said the theme of the seminar: “IPSAS, a tool for unlocking the wealth of a Nation” was in line with aligning right measures to stamp out corruption in the real estate sector.

According to him, “We have been planning and working together with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, for a workshop with relevant stakeholders since the beginning of the year. This event is slated for December 6, 2017 at The International Conference Center, Abuja.”

He noted that the objective of the workshop was to ensure that policies are put in place to control all transactions involving real estate by NIESV via the administration of duty stamps for authentication, to check corruption in the sector.

The National chairman, NIESV, Dr. Muhammed B. Nuhu, said that, the seminar would address the challenges of the 21st century through capacity building and service efficiency, effectiveness and productivity.

“The noble initiative to hold MCPD is to share knowledge, experience and brainstorm on possible ways of repositioning and updating estate surveying and valuation knowledge”, Nuhu said.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

13 October, 2017