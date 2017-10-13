Kano State Govt. To Establish 6 Command Secondary Schools – Gov. Ganduje

Kano state government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army has concluded arrangement to establish six Command Secondary Schools across the three Senatorial zones in the state.

To this end, sites have been identified for the schools at Yadakwari, Garun Malam local government, Dausayi, Ungoggo local government, Rimin Gado, Rimin Gado local government, D/Tofa, D/Tofa local government, Riruwai, Doguwa local government and Kiru in Kiru local government area.

Already, the state government has gone far in erecting classrooms, offices, laboratories, dormitories and other infrastructure, besides putting in place facilities at the sites, in addition to providing ample space for future expansion.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who made this known while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Army Headquarters led by Maj. Gen. Felix O. Agugo, in his office, stated that his administration requested the Army to establish the schools, so that children in the state would access high quality leaning experience and moral excellence, typical of Command Schools.

“The move would also open opportunities for our children to enroll in the military and to become more exposed, since children from all over the country usually get admitted to Command Schools”, the governor maintained, adding that such schools also play a big role in fostering national unity.

He said Kano has more public schools and pupils than any other state in the country yet, schools infrastructure were overstretched and in some places dilapidated, hence the decision of his government to establish Education Promotion Committees, to facilitate community involvement in re-invigorating the education sector.

“It is because of this that we reached out to the Nigerian Army, to support us to establish more schools to cater for the teeming students”, the governor asserted, pointing out that because of the enormity of the burden in the education sector of the state, government alone cannot solve the problem alone.

Gov. Ganduje expressed optimism that the infrastructure provided by the government would be adopted to start what he called “Command Boarding Secondary Schools”, even as he wanted the schools to become fully functional next year.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Felix O. Agugo explained that his five-man delegation was in Kano to inspect the project sites and to brief the governor on how to go about the project successfully.

He praised the Ganduje administration for being proactive in its approach to governance, especially commitment to education, noting that the proposed Command Schools would go a long way in improving military-civil relations.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media and Communications,

Government House, Kano.