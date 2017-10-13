GOV. GANDUJE LAUNCHES N540 MILLION LOAN FOR KANO CIVIL SERVANTS

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disbursed N540 million interest free loans to 2, 600 civil servants across several cadres in the state Civil Service, under the second phase of the State Vehicle Loan Scheme.

Similarly, the governor launched start-up kits worth millions of Naira to 550 youths who were trained to acquire several skills by the state government, in conjunction with the Industrial Training Fund, under the National Industrial Skills Development Programme.

Speaking during the occasion, which was attended by participants of the National Defense College Geo-Strategic Study Course 26, at the Kano Government House, Governor Ganduje said the loan “would be a continuous exercise, as the funds would be circulating as a sort of revolving scheme, so that all interested workers would benefit in short period of time”.

He stated that although the loan may not be sufficient for the beneficiaries to buy vehicles like cars, it would reduce their burden at this time when resourcefulness for self-sustenance has become indispensable.

Dr. Ganduje said his administration would remain workers-friendly, stressing that his administration has gone far not only in paying their entitlements but has also excelled in creating avenues for the improvement of their well being.

On the skills acquisition programme, he stated that his government has implemented various youth development and empowerment programmes stressing that “it would continue to do more in that direction so that opportunities would be create for our teeming youths and women to be productive and self-reliant”.

Also speaking, the Director-General the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph N. Ari praised Governor Ganduje or his foresight, appealing to his government to sponsor additional trainees for the on-going skills development programme of his organization, and to provide them with starter packs at the end of their training.

He charged the artisans to reciprocate the gesture by being committed and dedicated to their chosen trades and crafts, stressing that his organization would remain resolute in delivering its mandate of providing, promoting and encouraging acquisition of skills among Nigerians.

The State Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Auwal Na’iya, said Kano has been up to date in the payment of salaries and providing more conducive working environment for workers, urging them to reciprocate the gesture by remaining dedicated to their duties.

In his goodwill remark, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Alh. Kabiru Ado Minjibir thanked the state government for devoting N4 billion out of the Paris Club refund for settlement of workers gratuity in the state, stressing that the government’s decision to effect the long overdue promotion of primary school teachers was also a major milestone.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media and Communications,

Government House, Kano.