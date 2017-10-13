Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Dasuki's appeal till January

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki's appeal to January 25, 2018.

Colonel Dasuki is asking the Supreme Court to compel the Federal Government to obey the bail orders granted to him by the Federal High Court Abuja and obey ECOWAS CCJ Judgement that ordered his immediate release on bail.

Dasuki has asked the Supreme Court to effectively stop the trials against him in the lower courts until the bail granted to him is implemented.

Colonel Dasuki is facing trial in the FCT High Court and Federal High Court Abuja for money laundering, breach of trust, conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms – arising out of alleged misappropriation of 2.1 billion dollars by former NSA.

Channels Tv