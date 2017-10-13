Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 13 October 2017 08:11 CET

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Dasuki's appeal till January

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki's appeal to January 25, 2018.

Colonel Dasuki is asking the Supreme Court to compel the Federal Government to obey the bail orders granted to him by the Federal High Court Abuja and obey ECOWAS CCJ Judgement that ordered his immediate release on bail.

Dasuki has asked the Supreme Court to effectively stop the trials against him in the lower courts until the bail granted to him is implemented.

Colonel Dasuki is facing trial in the FCT High Court and Federal High Court Abuja for money laundering, breach of trust, conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms – arising out of alleged misappropriation of 2.1 billion dollars by former NSA.

Channels Tv


General News

"Ending a journey where failure start is not a thrill of laughters " ! By Moses . A . Omage .
By: Omage Moses Aigboje

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists