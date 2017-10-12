Imo Deputy Governor Hails Heartland Fc On Elevation To Premier League

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere has congratulated Heartland Football Club of Owerri over their hard won away match victory against their First Bank counterpart, which relaunched them to the Nigerian premier league.

The Deputy Governor made the the commendation yesterday during a phone conversation with the President of Naze Millionaires, Mr. Goodfaith Otuemenna.

Prince Madumere showered encomium on the management team led by Mr. Otuemenna who he described as the man with the magic wand and faith. " I salute your courage. You have shown resilience. This is a great feat. It is a show of hard work, determination and dynamism. My President, I salute you and your team;" he submitted.

The number two citizen who also wrote poetically on his Facebook timeline hailed the players for playing according to the rules. He emphasized their effort in ensuring that they did not put the State to shame even in difficult situations.

Prince thanked his boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for keeping faith with the club in thick and thin and for ensuring the club got the needed support to carry on.

Going on memory lane, the Deputy Governor described Heartland FC as the face of the Eastern Heartland, which became a strong brand with which Imolites were viewed. His words: "Right from the days of Spartan, our football club has always been our pride because of its strength and competitive ability. Nigeria as a whole looked up to our club, which impacted very positively on our youths who soared so high in the game of football and other sporting events. Through out the period of metamorphosis of the club, we may not have won all the laurels but our pride was intact. Thank God that when we had our worst nightmare of relegation, our people understood. The new Management team with our young players felt the pulse of our people and have done the needful. I have a personal love and relationship with Heartland and that is why I can never turn a blind eye to this historic club."

Prince Madumere assured the coach that he will be present during their last home match for the season if he is in the State.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media