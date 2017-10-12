Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Business & Finance | 12 October 2017 18:48 CET

Photo Report: Commonwealth Finance Ministers'meeting

By Oluyinka Akintunde

Click for Full Image Size



Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) with the Chief Minister, Government of Jersey, Senator Ian Gorst, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.


Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) having a discussion with the Minister of Finance of Canada and Chairman of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Meeting (CFMM), Mr. Bill Morneau, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.


Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) having a discussion with the Minister of Finance of Canada and Chairman of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Meeting (CFMM), Mr. Bill Morneau, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.


Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) having a discussion with the Secretary of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Meeting (CFMM), Mrs. Helen Clark, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.




Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.


Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.


Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.


Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Business & Finance

Vission is not by sight but by mind.
By: Audu Raph

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists