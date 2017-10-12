Photo Report: Commonwealth Finance Ministers'meeting

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) with the Chief Minister, Government of Jersey, Senator Ian Gorst, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) having a discussion with the Minister of Finance of Canada and Chairman of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Meeting (CFMM), Mr. Bill Morneau, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) having a discussion with the Minister of Finance of Canada and Chairman of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Meeting (CFMM), Mr. Bill Morneau, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) having a discussion with the Secretary of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Meeting (CFMM), Mrs. Helen Clark, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) in a group photograph with fellow Commonwealth Ministers of Finance, during the Finance Ministers' Meeting at the 2017 Annual Meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 12th October, 2017.