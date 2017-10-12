ALGON To Engage Over 3,000 Farmers

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in association with Accelerated Building Technologies Limited, requires the services of three thousand and ninety six (3096) motivated and energetic individuals familiar with agricultural technology and relevant field work for its Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan (C-LAP) project in the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

Project C-LAP is a blueprint for bringing about ‘Agricultural Revolution’ in Nigeria.

Each LGA has a total of 4 vacancies; (1) Agriculture Officer (3)

Field Data Collectors.

Candidate must reside in the LGA of interest, and should be able to communicate in the local language

*To apply for the above positions please visit the website at https://c-lap.org/vacancies/

**Applicants must also submit hard copies of the applications to the office of the LGA Chairman of their Local Government Area of origin.

**Last date to apply is Monday, October 23, 2017. Application received after the deadline will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidate will be called for the interviews.