Ministry partners stakeholders for gemstones seminar, exhibition

In a bid to further drive investment opportunities in the gemstones business, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, in partnership with African Gems and Jewellery and Seminar Limited, would be holding a two-day seminar on gemstones and exhibition of products and equipment in Abuja on October 19 and 20th.

The programme is in collaboration with stakeholders in the mining sector including: Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN); Women In Mining (WIM); Gemologists and Jewellers Association of Nigeria (GJAN); International Coloured Gemstones Association (ICA); Gemstones Miners and Marketers Association of Nigeria (GMMAH); Faceters Guild of Nigeria (FGN); and Beaded Jewellery Designers of Nigeria (BJDAN).

The Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, would deliver the keynote address at the event, with theme: Mines to Market.

Highlights of the event which would take place at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, according to a statement by the Ministry, include exhibition of equipment and gemstones; master classes, where interested participants would be trained on modern trends in gemstones cutting, polishing, marketing and pricing, as well as fashion display and sales..

The two-day event is expected to bring together mining operators, policy makers, gemstones dealers from within and outside the country, artisans, manufacturers of jewellery equipment and financial institutions to discuss and exhibit current global trends in the gemstones business.

“Exhibitors from other African countries are expected to join their Nigerian counterparts in showcasing current trends in gemstones business, equipment and technology.

“Nigeria is endowed with abundant mineral resources and among the varieties of gemstones are: Sapphire, Aquamarine, beryl, emerald, tourmaline, phenakite ruby, garnet, topaz, amethyst, moonstone, onyx, opal, citrine, and zircon, found across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The exhibition will provide ample opportunity to showcase Africa's mineral wealth and encourage mining rich communities to embrace mining as an economic activity that has immense potential to transform not only the socio-economic wellbeing of the people, but also contribute to the national economic growth.”, the statement added.

Olayinka Oyebode

Special Assistant on Media to Minister of Mines and Steel Development